Three unions in Bauphal set to be eroded



Erosion by the Karkhana River taking serious turn in Baherchar Launch Ghat area at Bauphal. photo: observer

The unions are set to disappear due to the unabated erosion. In villages like Nimdi at Nazirpur Union, Charbarret and Charwadel at Chandradwip, Char Raghunaddin, Baherchar, Gopalia and Pachwim Kachhipara at Kachhipara Union, the erosion has taken a severe form.

Living houses, croplands and trees are eroded. About 3,000 families are in erosion fear. Pachwim Kachhipara Government Primary School and Pachwimpara Darussunnat Dakhil Madrasa are at erosion threat by the Karkana River.

Kachhipara Union Chairman Rafiqul Islam said, the river has been expanding for the last 30 years. Over the years the erosion continued devouring Hajipur Village at Kachhipara Union as well as hundreds of living houses.

A crying farmer of Gopalia Village Yunus Peda said, "Our lands, gardens, houses, and Eidgah ground have been embedded. No step is taken by the government. We are in a great panic. We can't sleep even at night in fear of house breaching."

Nimdi Government Primary School at Nazirpur Union and Nimdi Village are set to be embedded by the Tentulia River.

A rapid breaching is taking place in Charbarret and Charwadel areas under Chandradwip Union. Already hundreds of acres of croplands of Chandradwip have been eroded.

A Chandradwip Union's ex-member Afroza Begum said, locals have drawn attention of the authorities concerned for preventing erosion.

The erosion in three unions were confirmed by Supervising Engineer of Patuakhali Water Development Board Md Kysar Alam. He gave assurance of taking erosion prevention step.







BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, May 21: Three unions of Nazirpur, Kachhipara, and Chandradwip in Bauphal Upazila of the district are set to be eroded by Tentulia and Karkana rivers.The unions are set to disappear due to the unabated erosion. In villages like Nimdi at Nazirpur Union, Charbarret and Charwadel at Chandradwip, Char Raghunaddin, Baherchar, Gopalia and Pachwim Kachhipara at Kachhipara Union, the erosion has taken a severe form.Living houses, croplands and trees are eroded. About 3,000 families are in erosion fear. Pachwim Kachhipara Government Primary School and Pachwimpara Darussunnat Dakhil Madrasa are at erosion threat by the Karkana River.Kachhipara Union Chairman Rafiqul Islam said, the river has been expanding for the last 30 years. Over the years the erosion continued devouring Hajipur Village at Kachhipara Union as well as hundreds of living houses.A crying farmer of Gopalia Village Yunus Peda said, "Our lands, gardens, houses, and Eidgah ground have been embedded. No step is taken by the government. We are in a great panic. We can't sleep even at night in fear of house breaching."Nimdi Government Primary School at Nazirpur Union and Nimdi Village are set to be embedded by the Tentulia River.A rapid breaching is taking place in Charbarret and Charwadel areas under Chandradwip Union. Already hundreds of acres of croplands of Chandradwip have been eroded.A Chandradwip Union's ex-member Afroza Begum said, locals have drawn attention of the authorities concerned for preventing erosion.The erosion in three unions were confirmed by Supervising Engineer of Patuakhali Water Development Board Md Kysar Alam. He gave assurance of taking erosion prevention step.