Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India not in a good place, Modi doesn't listen: Rahul

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

NEW DELHI, May 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (May 20, 2022) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and said that "India is not in a good place" and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "doesn't listen". Speaking at the "Ideas for India" conclave in London, Rahul Gandhi said that there is an attack on the Constitution of India and the result of this attack is that the states of India are no longer able to negotiate with the government.
He attacked the "deep state" that is causing damage and declared that Congress's ideology is geared up to fight it.
"Please realize, what the BJP does is shout and stifle voices. What we do is listen. They are two different things, they are two different designs," Rahul Gandhi said.
"The Prime Minister must have an attitude that 'I want to listen' and from there everything flows down. But our Prime Minister doesn't listen," he said.
"We believe India is a negotiation between its people. The BJP and the RSS believe India is a `Sone Ki Chidiya` whose benefits should be distributed to a few. We believe everyone should have equal access," Gandhi added.
Joined at the conference by Opposition leaders, including CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and TMC's Mahua Moitra, the former Congress chief warned of "kerosene all over the country and all it needs is one spark".    -ZEE NEWS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India not in a good place, Modi doesn't listen: Rahul
Cannes film-makers urge France to face up to colonial past
US slams China, UN rights chief, ahead of Xinjiang visit
This photo taken on May 20, shows visitors watching a show
Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sincerity
India calls for urgent reform of UN Security Council
Thousands of C-19 negative Beijing residents sent to quarantine
An activist protests against the visit of US President Joe Biden


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft