India calls for urgent reform of UN Security Council

KINGSTOWN, May 21: President Ram Nath Kovind has called for an urgent reform of global institutions, with the UN Security Council at its core, to reflect the contemporary global reality.

Addressing a special sitting of the House Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines here on Thursday, Kovind, the first Indian Head of State to visit this Caribbean island nation, said that multilateralism is more relevant in today's interconnected and interdependent world than it was at any time in our shared history. The topic of the sitting assembly was "India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines- Towards an Inclusive World Order".

Multilateralism ought to be used as an instrument to promote strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth in all nation-states. However, for multilateralism to remain relevant and effective, institutions need to be reformed, he said.

Structures and institutions that emerged after the two world wars focused on one major issue - that of preventing another world war. To tackle the complex issues of today, the new world order that we seek to build is to be an inclusive world order, where every country can express its legitimate interests, he said.

"This can only happen by way of an expanded and better-designed representation system in key global institutions," he said, adding that India's objective in advocating for inclusive world order is to promote a universal, rules-based, open, transparent, predictable, non-discriminatory, and equitable multilateral system. -NDTV







