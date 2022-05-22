Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India calls for urgent reform of UN Security Council

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

KINGSTOWN, May 21: President Ram Nath Kovind has called for an urgent reform of global institutions, with the UN Security Council at its core, to reflect the contemporary global reality.
Addressing a special sitting of the House Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines here on Thursday, Kovind, the first Indian Head of State to visit this Caribbean island nation, said that multilateralism is more relevant in today's interconnected and interdependent world than it was at any time in our shared history. The topic of the sitting assembly was "India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines- Towards an Inclusive World Order".
Multilateralism ought to be used as an instrument to promote strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth in all nation-states. However, for multilateralism to remain relevant and effective, institutions need to be reformed, he said.
Structures and institutions that emerged after the two world wars focused on one major issue - that of preventing another world war. To tackle the complex issues of today, the new world order that we seek to build is to be an inclusive world order, where every country can express its legitimate interests, he said.
"This can only happen by way of an expanded and better-designed representation system in key global institutions," he said, adding that India's objective in advocating for inclusive world order is to promote a universal, rules-based, open, transparent, predictable, non-discriminatory, and equitable multilateral   system.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India not in a good place, Modi doesn't listen: Rahul
Cannes film-makers urge France to face up to colonial past
US slams China, UN rights chief, ahead of Xinjiang visit
This photo taken on May 20, shows visitors watching a show
Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sincerity
India calls for urgent reform of UN Security Council
Thousands of C-19 negative Beijing residents sent to quarantine
An activist protests against the visit of US President Joe Biden


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft