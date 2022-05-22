Marriage among barriers for women

Women's participation in higher education level is comparatively low than primary and secondary level as experts attributed lack of residential facility for higher education and marriage to main barriers of girl students.

Akhi Dey (pseudonym) used to live at Bilchari village in Chawkaria upazila of Cox's Bazar district. She passed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam in 2015, securing CGPA 4.50. After passing the SSC exams, she was admitted to local college. But, she didn't continue her education as her parents were forcing her to marry. And finally she was married off.

The presence of women in primary and secondary level is high in the country. But, the scenario is different in higher secondary and higher education level.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BBEIS), the ratio of girl students is 50.75 percent in primary level, 55.14 percent in junior school level (sixth grade to eighth grade) and 51.65 percent in secondary level (ninth grade to tenth grade). After that, the number of female students decreases gradually.

In the higher secondary level, the ratio of girl students is 46.97 percent while 41.39 percent at degree level and 36.07 percent at masters' level.

Experts said poverty, lack of residential facility for higher education and marriage are the main barriers for girl students to continue their higher education.

As per the BBEIS, the rate of drop out in secondary level is also higher though the girl students outnumber boys in admitting to higher education level.

About 40 percent girl students are dropping out from schools, madrasas and vocational education while the ratio (dropping out) of boy students is 37.62 percent.

Besides, at university level, a total of 6,76,623 students are studying at 42 public universities across the country. Among the total students, 2,51,004 are girl which is 37.09 percent. -BSS



