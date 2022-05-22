

Birthday wishes pour in as Radwan Mujib turns 42

The son of Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana received an overwhelming volume of wishes from ministers, politicians, and entrepreneurs on social media.

The nonprofit Centre for Research & Information (CRI) and its youth secretariat Young Bangla, where he had initiated an array of projects to enhance innovation and networking of youths also greeted him on his birthday.

Born on May 21, 1980, CRI trustee Radwan is the eldest among three siblings. His father Shafique Ahmed teaches at globally renowned universities.

A London School of Economics graduate in political science, he later completed his post-graduation in comparative politics. He currently edits the country's first policy-based magazine WhiteBoard.

His works mainly revolve around empowering youths, who account for a staggering one-third of the country's population.

Commonly known as a 'mentor' among youths, Radwan advocates for youth engagement in every sector, urging everyone to entrust youths with more leadership roles.

Radwan is acclaimed for reviving youth's interest in history through a spectrum of creative initiatives including Joy Bangla Youth Award (named after the historic wartime slogan Joy Bangla), Joy Bangla concert, Hasina: A Daughter's Tale, and Mujib Graphic Novel. -UNB









