Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Qatar says workers rights to become 'key legacy' of  World Cup

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

DOHA, MAY 21: Improved conditions for foreign workers will be a "key legacy" of the World Cup, Qatar's organisers insisted Friday as they marked the six month countdown to the event facing dogged questions over rights in the Gulf state.
The treatment of foreign labourers on Qatar's multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects has faced intense scrutiny as the country prepares for the start of the tournament on November 21. Rights for women and the LGBTQ community have also been criticised.
Efforts to improve conditions on construction sites will be extended to the hospitality and other sectors that also depend on foreign workers, the organising committee chief spokesperson Fatma Al-Nuaimi, said in a statement in response to AFP questions.
Bolstered worker rights would be part of the "human, economic and environmental legacy for decades to come," Nuaimi insisted.
"Our efforts in developing, fine-tuning and implementing our workers' welfare standards across our projects is one of the key legacies of the World Cup in Qatar."
She insisted Qatar "has made significant reforms regarding workers' welfare and labour reforms that have, and continue to set, new benchmarks across the region."
Amnesty International this week demanded that world body FIFA set up a $440 million fund for "abused" foreign workers in Qatar.
Along with other groups it said there are still concerns about conditions for labourers working on construction sites where thousands have been injured and died in the past decade.
Qatar has since 2016 dismantled much of its Kafala labour system, which stopped a worker changing job or leaving the country without an employer's permission. A minimum wage has been introduced along with limits on the time that can be worked in extreme heat.
"There is still room for improvement and workers' welfare will remain a key focus between now, kick off, and beyond, with the focus rapidly shifting from construction to the hospitality and other sectors," Nuaimi said.
Thousands of labourers are expected to leave Qatar in the coming months as projects are ended or suspended for the World Cup while thousands of tourism workers are being sought for the event.
European supporter groups have expressed concerns about going to Qatar because of its conservative social laws which ban homosexuality, limit women's rights and restrict the drinking of alcohol.
"We are in the process of developing a guide for fans during the World Cup which will be released in due course. Every host country of a FIFA World Cup has its own cultural norms, which we hope visiting fans will respect."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic and Nadal bid to derail Alcaraz hype at French Open
FIFA to announce 2026 World Cup host cities in June
Guardiola adamant winning Premier League harder than Champions League
Real Madrid look to Liverpool after goalless draw with Real Betis
Klopp refuses to dream of stunning Premier League title triumph
Pakistan's Azhar Ali makes unbeaten double hundred in English county game
Man City's Foden voted Premier League Young Player of the season
Qatar says workers rights to become 'key legacy' of  World Cup


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft