

Defender Akhi finally getting a piece of land

Although the vital player of the women's team was to be provided with a piece of land by the local administration five years back, she didn't get the land then. Now, the defender is truly getting the land. It is learned that the size of the land is about five katha.

The sub-registrar of Sirajganj, Samiul Islam talked to the media in BFF House on Saturday and there he said, "Akhi is a famed footballer from Sirajganj. She is getting a five katha of land from the Sirajganj district administration."

BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag thanked all for ensuring Akhi's getting a land. He informed that the land was located in a drenched area and requested the related departments to make the land utilisable.









