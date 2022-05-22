Army Chief awards winners of Nagad Cup Golf Tourney

Video
Sunday, 22 May, 2022
Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, ndu, psc, PhD had handed over the prizes among the winners of Nagad Cup Golf Tournament 2022 as the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony on Friday. Brigadier General Amirul Islam Sikder became champion while Brigadier General M Moazzem Hossain, BGBM (BAR), PhD became runner-up and Mrs Fatema Matiur ladies winner. With the participation of 650 golfers from home and abroad, the three-day meet of Golf was held from Wednesday to Friday in Dhaka. Noorjahan Ahmed, the wife of the Army Chief, attended the prize distribution programme as a special guest on the day.    photo: ISPR


