Azampur FC, Wari Club split point in BCL

Azampur Football Club of Uttara and Wari Club split point when their match ended in a tame goalless draw in the Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) football held on Saturday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, both the teams got several scoring chances but failed to convert any of those into a goal in the proceeding.

As a result, both the teams had to leave the field sharing one point each. -BSS







