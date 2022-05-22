National hockey team goes down 1-5 to India

Bangladesh national hockey team suffered a 1-5 goals defeat to upper ranked India in their second preparation match held on Saturday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In the day's match, India clearly dominated the all through proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day in the one sided affairs.

Arshad, however, able to pull one back scoring a lone goal for Bangladesh in the match.

The preparation match was organised as a part of preparation for the Hero Asia Cup.

Bangladesh will start their Asia Cup campaign when they face upper ranked Korea in the tournament opener on May 23 in Jakarta.

Earlier, the boys in red and green beat Indonesia by 2-1 goals in their first preparation match held on Thursday last. -BSS







