

Mushfiqur to skip West Indies tour for Hajj pilgrimage

"He applied for the leave one month ago to perform hajj," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus informed media on Saturday.

"We had just granted his leave," he confirmed.

Bangladesh will fly to the Caribbean Islands by the 2nd week of June to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches. Mushfiq reached the 5,000 Test runs' milestone during just late Chattogram Test is going to skip all the formats.

"Earlier we thought that he will be available for some part of the tour. But when he gave the letter, we understood that he will be off for the whole tour," Younus stated.

The absence of Mushfiq during the tour will be a great problem for Bangladesh team combination. They are going to play against West Indies without two top speedsters Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Mushfiq's dearth will create imbalance in batting order too.

Bangladesh possibly will think to bring back Anamul Haque Bijoy or Mohammad Mithun as a middle-order batter in place of Mushi.

The immediate bad news for Bangladesh is, the Most Valuable Player of Chattogram Test Nayeem Hasan, who notched six wickets in the first innings of the game, sustained finger injury during bowling in 2nd innings, is ruled out officially.

An x-ray revealed fracture on his finger and is doubtful for the Dhaka Test.

"Nayeem is certainly ruled out from the second Test against visitors as he fractured his finger," BCB's chief physio Dr. Debashish Chowdhury stated officially. "He will need at least three to four weeks to recover and taking that into consideration it looks he is unlikely to make it into the squad of Test team against West Indies.









