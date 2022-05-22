

ICC Chairman to come to Dhaka to witness 2nd Test

"I even don't know why the ICC Chairman is coming or if he has any agenda," Papon told. "The Previous Chairman also came here."

"The ICC Chairman wants to witness the 1st day's game of Dhaka Test. We are pleased on his arrival and it's good news for us," he added.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) committee invited the ICC President alongside the Board Presidents of all Test Playing Nations. Barclay is going to witness the play-offs and the final of the event. The BCB President also will leave the country for India with Barclay.

"The incumbent Chairman will go to India to witness the IPL final and he therefore, possibly decided to visit Bangladesh," Papon revealed.

The BCB President also confirmed that Bangladesh is the most possible alternative venue for the forthcoming ACC Asia Cup. Due to turmoil politico-economic condition in Sri Lanka, the Lankans are now not in a position to host such a big multi-national event. The ACC therefore, is thinking to organise the largest cricketing event in Asia in an alternative country. India and Pakistan will not host the event for the bilateral political instability and Afghanistan are not capable of hosting any international event for local political condition. Oman and UAE will not be chosen because of hot condition. So, Bangladesh is the only option.

"If the venue changes Bangladesh must be the first priority," Papon claimed.

Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will get the ACC Cup qualifier in the event, which is scheduled to commence on August 27. Ahead of the forthcoming T20i World Cup, the Asia Cup this year will be a Twenty20 format event.











