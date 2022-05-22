Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC Chairman to come to Dhaka to witness 2nd Test

Bangladesh likely to host Asia Cup in Aug-Sep this year

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Sports Reporter

ICC Chairman to come to Dhaka to witness 2nd Test

ICC Chairman to come to Dhaka to witness 2nd Test

Greg Barclay, the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), is going to visit Bangladesh and will witness the first day of Dhaka Test tomorrow. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon informed to media about his arrival on Friday at night.
"I even don't know why the ICC Chairman is coming or if he has any agenda," Papon told. "The Previous Chairman also came here."
"The ICC Chairman wants to witness the 1st day's game of Dhaka Test. We are pleased on his arrival and it's good news for us," he added.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) committee invited the ICC President alongside the Board Presidents of all Test Playing Nations. Barclay is going to witness the play-offs and the final of the event. The BCB President also will leave the country for India with Barclay.
"The incumbent Chairman will go to India to witness the IPL final and he therefore, possibly decided to visit Bangladesh," Papon revealed.
The BCB President also confirmed that Bangladesh is the most possible alternative venue for the forthcoming ACC Asia Cup. Due to turmoil politico-economic condition in Sri Lanka, the Lankans are now not in a position to host such a big multi-national event. The ACC therefore, is thinking to organise the largest cricketing event in Asia in an alternative country. India and Pakistan will not host the event for the bilateral political instability and Afghanistan are not capable of hosting any international event for local political condition. Oman and UAE will not be chosen because of hot condition. So, Bangladesh is the only option.
"If the venue changes Bangladesh must be the first priority," Papon claimed.
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will get the ACC Cup qualifier in the event, which is scheduled to commence on August 27. Ahead of the forthcoming T20i World Cup, the Asia Cup this year will be a Twenty20 format event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic and Nadal bid to derail Alcaraz hype at French Open
FIFA to announce 2026 World Cup host cities in June
Guardiola adamant winning Premier League harder than Champions League
Real Madrid look to Liverpool after goalless draw with Real Betis
Klopp refuses to dream of stunning Premier League title triumph
Pakistan's Azhar Ali makes unbeaten double hundred in English county game
Man City's Foden voted Premier League Young Player of the season
Qatar says workers rights to become 'key legacy' of  World Cup


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft