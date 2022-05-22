Class-III employees demand pay rise

The leaders of Bangladesh Class-III Government Employees' Association (BCGEA) on Saturday demanded new pay commission for increasing salaries of government employees and at least 60 per cent dearness allowances for the interim period until the new national pay scale is published.

The demand was placed at a press conference held on Saturday at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium. Association's secretary-general Md Saljar Rahman presented their demands in a written statement.

In the statement Saljar Rahman said after the last national pay scale given in 2015, prices of daily necessities including gas, electricity, water and medical expenses have been increasing abnormally in last seven years. Thus, a new national pay scale is essential for government employees to lead a normal life.

The leaders also called upon the government to pay helpless and frustrated government employees a medical allowance of Tk 4,000.

They have further requested the government to remove the inequalities in terms of salary and designation among employees of equal rank and similar education qualifications in various government offices. In the press conference, they have announced their programmes to realize their demands.

According to the programmes, the association will submit a memorandum with demands to the Prime Minister on May 24 while its will hold rallies from May 26 to June 9 at different offices in Dhaka and other districts. If their demands are not met, a human chain will be organised on June 11 in front of the National Press Club.

