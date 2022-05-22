Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Class-III employees demand pay rise

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent

The leaders of Bangladesh Class-III Government Employees' Association (BCGEA) on Saturday demanded new pay commission for increasing salaries of government employees and at least 60 per cent dearness allowances for the interim period until the new national pay scale is published.
The demand was placed at a press conference held on Saturday at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium. Association's secretary-general Md Saljar Rahman presented their demands in a written statement.
In the statement Saljar Rahman said after the last national pay scale given in 2015, prices of daily necessities including gas, electricity, water and medical expenses have been increasing abnormally in last seven years. Thus, a new national pay scale is essential for government employees to lead a normal life.
The leaders also called upon the government to pay helpless and frustrated government employees a medical allowance of Tk 4,000.
They have further requested the government to remove the inequalities in terms of salary and designation among employees of equal rank and similar education qualifications in various government offices. In the press conference, they have announced their programmes to realize their demands.
According to the programmes, the association will submit a memorandum with demands to the Prime Minister on May 24 while its will hold rallies from May 26 to June 9 at different offices in Dhaka and other districts. If their demands are not met, a human chain will be organised on June 11 in front of the National Press Club.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Class-III employees demand pay rise
Students of Barishal Gournodi Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat
Female teacher protesting illegal appointment harassed in Rangpur
Petroleum products to be pumped directly to Dhaka by Dec
Anisul tells lawyers not to pray for time to reduce backlog of cases
Padma Bridge will be opened to public in June: Quader
Armed men snatch tender docs, rough up a man, cop at Nagar Bhaban
Gen Shafiuddin unveils  book titled ‘Birer Mukhe  Birottogantha’


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft