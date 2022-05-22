Video
Female teacher protesting illegal appointment harassed in Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Laboni Yasmin

RANGPUR, May 21: A female assistant teacher of Kalyani High School in Rangpur's Pirgachha Upazila, has been harassed by its Headmaster Aminul Islam for protesting against the illegal appointment of an assistant headmaster. Aftab Hossain, the teacher in question, raises his assistant teacher's salary although he is appointed as assistant headmaster.
Assistant teacher Mahmuda Khatun filed a case last year with the judge's court of Pirgachha in Rangpur against this illegal appointment. Ten percent of the school's fixed salary and various benefits she used to get has been cut and prohibition has been imposed on duty in the examination in connection to her protest against Aftab's illegal appointment.  
The post of Assistant Headmaster of Kalyani High School became vacant In December 2020 which was suddenly filled by Aftab Hossain, Assistant computer and IT teacher. When Mahmuda Khatun, also an aspirant for the post, asked the headmaster about the appointment, he confirmed her that the appointment notice was given on  June 19, 2021 in a Rangpur local newspaper and national daily 'Dainik Janbani' published from Dhaka. But Mahmuda Khatun revealed that no appointment notice of Kalyani High School was given in the newspaper of that day. Headmaster Aminul Islam, Managing Committee Chairman Altab Hossain and illegally appointed Assistant Headmaster Aftab printed an issue of the newspaper with fake appointment notices on the same date.
Mahmuda Khatun filed a case against a total of 13 people including Headmaster of the school, President of the Managing Committee, Guardian Member of the School Managing Committee, Female Guardian Member, Teacher Representative Member, Female Teacher Representative Member, District Education Officer, Rangpur Region Deputy Director of Secondary and Higher Education, Rangpur Pirgachha including secondary education officer and illegally appointed assistant headmaster Aftab Hossain.
Chairman of the managing committee Altab Hossain said, "I did what the headmaster told me to do. I don't know much about it.''
Assistant Teacher Mahmuda Khatun said, "I have been working 24 years as an assistant teacher in this educational institution and have the educational qualifications and experience to be an assistant head teacher. But the person who has been appointed in a dishonest manner is a junior teacher and does not qualify for the post of assistant head teacher. The headmaster and the chairman of the managing committee hastily appointed him for reasons unknown. According to the government rules, appointment of Assistant Headmaster at the secondary level cannot be made without publicity in the local dailies of Rangpur and without following the manpower structure and MPO policy. In that case, the appointment is invalid. "
Appointed Assistant Headmaster Aftab Hossain said, "My appointment is completely valid and I am qualified to work as Assistant Headmaster." The case is pending in the court. I submitted the published magazine to the court. The court will definitely give its verdict in my favour. He also said that many people raise the salary of an assistant teacher from one post to two posts, I am also raising the salary of an assistant teacher. I will take it from the time when the salary of the assistant headmaster is paid. '
When asked about the appointment, Headmaster Aminul Islam said, "All the allegations against us are false. We have submitted a copy of the newspaper to the court. There was no fraud."


