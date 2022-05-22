Video
Petroleum products to be pumped directly to Dhaka by Dec

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM May 21: The petroleum products from Chattogram are expected to be pumped directly to Dhaka by December this year. Col Jahangir Hussain Project Director told the Daily Observer that 246 km pipes have already arrived in the country.
He also claimed that over 160 km long pipelines have so far been installed and the rest of the work would be completed by December. The deadline for completion of installation of 246 km long Chattogram-Dhaka oil pipeline to pump petroleum products has been extended to December. Earlier it was scheduled to be completed by June.
Col Jahangir Hussain said that the project work was hampered due to pandemic. He also said that the installation of pipeline has been progressing in four spots from Chattogram to Dhaka including the beginning at Chattogram, Feni, Cumilla and Munshiganj. "Accordingly, the piping of the petroleum products from Chattogram to Dhaka will begin from December,' he confirmed.
These pipes have been manufactured in China. The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) had taken a project of 246-kilometre pipeline, for supplying fuel oil from Chattogram to Dhaka in an attempt to check pilferage and ensure its quick supply with an estimated cost of Tk 27 billion. At present, from Godnail and Fatullah in Narayanganj, oil tankers usually transport oil through waterways to the depots in the country's northern areas including Baghabari (Pabna), Chilmari (Kurigram) and north-western Chachna Bazar (Sunamganj).
The 237.71-km 16-inch diameter pipeline will be installed from BPC's Chattogram tank terminal at Padma Oil Installations at Patenga to Godnail tank terminal in Narayanganj.
Besides, the BPC will install another 8.29-km 10-inch diameter pipeline from Godnail to Fatullah in Narayanganj to carry oil.
Another 59.23-km 8-inch diameter pipeline from Cumilla to Chandpur will also be set up to supply oil to Chandpur areas later on. The oil transportation pipeline will be secured as it will be three-LPE (Layer Extruded Polyethylene Coating) coated pipeline.
Once the pipeline is installed, it would help cut time in oil delivery to end-users, traffic congestion and accidents during transportation and other unforeseen bottlenecks like natural disasters and strike.
Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the government's highest economic policy-making body, approved the pipeline project in October in 2019.
BPC sources said, Dhaka and its adjacent areas consume nearly two million tonnes of oil a year. Some 200 oil tankers are used to transport nearly 90 per cent of oil through waterways. Currently, Bangladesh depends on coastal tankers, railway wagons and tank-lorries to carry refined oils to end-users after import from global suppliers into Chattogram depots as it has no major oil-carrying pipeline.
Small barges, mostly owned by the private sector, also carry petroleum products on various river routes.
The BPC imports nearly 1.3 million tonnes of crude oil and 5.2 million tonnes of refined oil annually to meet the total consumption of the country. Apart from that different natural gas fields and private fractionation plants supply around 0.30 million tonnes of petroleum products.
BPC observed that an amount of taka two billion would be saved annually as transportation cost and by checking pilferage during transportation through railway and waterways. It was alleged that a good quantity of fuel oil is being stolen at different points on the railway and waterway routes during its supply from Chattogram port and Eastern Refinery Limited to different areas across the country.
Besides, the current oil supply system is less secure than the underground pipeline systems.
Meanwhile, the BPC management had selected Bangladesh Army as the contractor for setting up the oil transportation pipeline.


