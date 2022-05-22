Anisul tells lawyers not to pray for time to reduce backlog of cases

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday urged lawyers not to apply time petition before the court for the greater interest of reducing the backlogs of cases pending for disposal.

The Law Minster also informed that the cost of the court would be increased to reduce the complexity of the case so that the litigants would not try to apply time petition anymore.

Anisul Huq, who is also a veteran lawyer by profession, came up with the observations at a meeting held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Saturday.

The Law Ministry organised a view exchange meeting with the government pleaders and public prosecutors across the country over reducing backlogs of cases.

Law Secretary Golam Sarwar gave welcome speech at the beginning of the programme. After that a total of 16 law officers from 8 divisions of the country allowed to express their views in reducing the backlogs of cases.

In his addresses, the Law Minister said the civil case as like as to be an eggplant field. I grew up after hearing this common word. This thing needs to change as technology did not develop much when civil case system was introduced. Due to the development of technology, it takes a few seconds to send news from here to America. So, there is no need to allow much time only for receiving the court order and preparation, he added.







The Law Minister also informed that the government has taken an initiative to repeal section 4 of section 155 of the Evidence Act, which will also help to expedite disposal of the cases.



Regarding the Digital Security Act, the Law Minister said the Constitution of Bangladesh clearly states that freedom of speech is a fundamental right. Where Bangabandhu has incorporated it as a fundamental right in the constitution, what can his daughter's government do to curtail freedom of speech or freedom of the media? No, it can't and we didn't. The government enacted the Digital Security Act to deal with the cyber crime offence, the Law Minister noted.



However, the Law Minister admitted that some misuse and abuse happened soon after the Digital Security Act was enacted. It was seen that a journalist would be arrested only if there was a case under the Digital Security Act with the police station. But, it did not happen at this time as there is an instruction not to arrest immediately after filing the case under this Act.



The court will take necessary action after considering the gravity of the offence. If the court thinks to give just summon, it will be enough for that. But, if you urge to repeal the Digital Security Act, I do not support it, he noted.













