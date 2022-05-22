Padma Bridge will be opened to public in June: Quader



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Chhatra League marking Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming Day at TSC auditorium on the Dhaka University campus on Saturday. photo : Observer

He said, "I will send a summary to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the end of next week. When she gives time, we will inaugurate the Padma Bridge."

He was speaking as chief guest at a discussion meeting of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on the occasion of Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming Day at the TSC Auditorium of Dhaka University on Saturday.

Obaidul Quader said, "The World Bank withdrew its cooperation with allegations of corruption. At that time, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a thunderous voice that even if the World Bank leaves, we will build the Padma Bridge with our own money. That dream of Bangabandhu's daughter has come true today."

Mentioning that Bangladesh is heading towards the light from darkness as Bangabandhu's daughter return to the country, Quader said "Bangladesh has become a developing country from a least developed country and confined democracy freed as Sheikh Hasina retuned in the country."

Highlighting the various development achievements of Bangladesh, the Minister said BNP leaders are upset as the people of the country are doing well.

The programme was chaired by BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy where AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Dhaka University pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Samad and BCL General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee spoke at the programme, among others.

Meanwhile our DU Correspondent adds, A few rounds of scuffle broke out between two fractions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at TSC premises of Dhaka University (DU). The incident took place at noon on Saturday.

It is learnt that the clash broke out between the leaders and activists of Salimullah Muslim Hall unit and Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall unit of Chhatra League over the competition that who would give protocol to Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League. Later the senior leaders of the halls calmed them down.

Marking the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Home Coming Day, the BCL central committee held a discussion at TSC auditorium. Obaidul Quader was present as chief guest in the meeting.

Eyewitnesses said when the leaders and activists of different residential hall units of Chhatra League went out through the TSC gate after the end of the discussion, Salimullah Hall unit and Zahurul Haque Hall unit caught into the brawl immediately over giving protocol to Obaidul Quader outside the TSC.

Regarding the matter, Zahurul Haque Hall unit General Secretary of Chhatra League Rubel Hossain told journalists, "Activists of the two halls were side by side at this time. So it took a little clash. Later we settled the incident immediately."









