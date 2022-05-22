Video
Armed men snatch tender docs, rough up a man, cop at Nagar Bhaban

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Staff Correspondent

 
Armed men allegedly  snatched three tender documents including pay-orders amounting to Tk 21 lakh for car-park lease for three markets in Gulistan from Nagar Bhaban on Thursday.  
An engineer and his accompanying policemen were assaulted during  submission of quotations as a representative of a contractor. The assailants snatched three packets of tender documents and pay-orders from them. Meanwhile, armed cadres beat up an Assistant  Police Sub-Inspector and locked him in a room.
The incident took place in public inside the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) building on Thursday. The contractor went to Shahbagh Police Station to file a GD (general diary) but the police refused to accept it. The contractor did not get any result even after informing the Chief Property Officer of the Corporation by sending a message on his mobile phone.  
When asked, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Rajarbagh Police Control Room Kamrul Hasan confessed to the assault and told  the media, 'On Thursdays I go to the city corporation building for personal work. I saw many people on the third floor. At that time Ward Councillor No. 33 Abdul Awal blocked the way and started searching my body.
When I protested against the Councillor's behaviour, several other youths started beating me up. Awal punched me in the face when I wanted to move without with speaking to him. My left eye was injured. After the beating, I was taken to a room and locked up. He wants to release me on condition that I apologize later. But I did not apologize and informed the mobile team of Shahbagh Police Station.
According to sources Dhaka South City Corporation-owned markets Nagar Plaza, City Plaza and Zacker's Super Market are located at Fulbaria in the busiest Gulistan area of the capital. On paper they are marked as A Block, B Block, and C Block of Fulbaria Super Market-2. During Saeed Khokon's tenure as mayor, he created and sold a number of illegal shops in common spaces, including basements for car parks in these markets.
The city corporation recently floated tenders to lease car parks in the basements of three markets, evicting illegal establishments. After that, some vested quarters became active with the connivance of Ward Councillor No 33 Abdul Awal and Sajib.
A contractor named Delwar Hossain said, the armed cadres set up guards at the city building from that morning. One of the contractors, who did not want to be named, said he sent his counterpart engineer Shahjahan and business partner Dipu to Nagar Bhaban to submit the tenders. But Councillor Awal and his cadres insulted Shahajan and Dipu and snatched three tenders and a pay-orders worth Tk 21 lakh.
When asked, Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Moudud Hawlader said, "A contractor named Delwar Hossain came to the police station with the allegation of forcibly taking away his tender and pay order." We advised him to come through the corporation authorities.


