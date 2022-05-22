Video
latest
Home Back Page

Gen Shafiuddin unveils  book titled ‘Birer Mukhe  Birottogantha’

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

To commemorate the contributions of the valiant freedom fighters of the country, Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has recently unveiled a book titled "Birer Mukhe Birottogantha," which contains interviews of 25 courageous freedom fighters from the Armed Forces.
The book unveiling function was also joined by Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Ltd Tanvir A Mishuk and Editor of the Daily Ittefaq Tasmima Hossain at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment on Friday evening, said a ISPR press release.
'Birer Mukhe Birottogantha', edited by Tanvir A Mishuk and Tasmima Hossain, is a collection of interviews of 25 eminent freedom fighters who fought for the country in 1971 risking their lives.
Senior officials for the Bangladesh Army, Nagad Ltd, and members of the Kurmitola Golf Club were present on the occasion.
Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed also handed over the prizes to the winners of three-day-long Nagad Golf Tournament 2022.
To pay tribute to the war heroes, the daily Ittefaq featured 25 freedom fighters from the armed forces and published their interviews during the month of independence in March 2022. Later, Nagad and Ittefaq jointly took the initiative to publish the book compiling the interviews.
The Managing Director of Nagad Tanvir A Mishuk said, "As a son of a freedom fighter, I am truly thrilled to be here on such a great occasion.






