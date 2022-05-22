

Minister of Science and Technology Architect Yeafesh Osman speaking as a Chief Guest at a prize giving ceremony on "Bangabandhu Chemical Metrology Olympiad-2022 and the World Meteorological Day 2022" organised by Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements (BRICM) of BCSIR at its auditorium in the city on Saturday. Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, BCSIR Chairman Professor Dr. Md Aftab Ali Sheikh and others are also attend in the programme.