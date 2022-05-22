Video
All-new Nissan Magnite launched In Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

All-new Nissan Magnite launched In Bangladesh

All-new Nissan Magnite launched In Bangladesh

Nissan on Saturday launched the powerful, all-new Nissan Magnite in Bangladesh. The award-winning B-SUV offers a smooth, confident driving experience, with a distinctive, muscular presence that projects a bold statement on the streets.
Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki was the chief guest of the launching event, who unveiled the model. Along with him, Managing Director of Pacific Motors Ltd.- Intekhab Mahmud, Deputy Director-Farzana Khan, Assistant Director-Md. Najimul Haque and other Directors, Department heads and senior officials of the company were present at the launching ceremony.
The all-new Nissan Magnite stands as testimony to Nissan's DNA of relentless innovation, Japanese engineering, and advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technologies, featuring numerous first- in-class elements to provide customers with a differentiated, innovative, and accessible ownership experience.
With a compelling combination of 'Carismatic' design and solid performance, the all-new Nissan Magnite further strengthens Nissan's footprint in Bangladesh, catering to the market's growing demand for SUVs with an expanded offering. Bangladesh is also the latest addition to the Magnite's 15 export markets - a list that includes Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.
Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, Nissan Magnite has come to represent the best of Nissan's global SUV heritage. Its versatile build, advanced technology and exceptional range of safety features has seen it emerge as one of our most-coveted offerings in recent years. This is evidenced by the significant increase in production, as well as the expansion of its export markets over the past months - and we are excited to now bring this eagerly-awaited SUV to our consumers in Bangladesh.
As the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, the Nissan Magnite recently celebrated the production of 50,000 units, achieving this milestone within 15 months despite the impact of COVID-19 and the semiconductor shortage. It has also has won numerous awards including BBC TopGear's "Best Turnaround Vehicle in the Indian Market" and "Compact SUV of the Year 2021"; MotorOctane's "Game-Changer of the Year" Autocar India's "Value for Money Car of the Year"; carandbike India's "Compact SUV of the Year"; carandbike India's "Gadget of the Year" and "Best Social Media Campaign"; and FlyWheel Auto Awards' "Special Jury".
