Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:07 AM
NCC Bank launches 2 new products

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

NCC Bank has launched two new services named "NRB Home Loan and Micro ATM" on the occasion of 29th anniversary. Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar launched these products on Thursday at NCC Bank Bhaban, Dhaka, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Additional Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Directors Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Md. Mahbub Alam and Md. Zakir Anam, Head of Operations  Syed Tofail Ali, CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman, CFO Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam, EVP and Head of Marketing and Branches Division Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque and SVP and Head of Remittance and NRB Services Md. Mahfuzur Rahman along with other officials of concerned divisions were also present on the occasion.
Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar said that, NCC Bank is committed to provide best services to satisfy all customers. Considering this, the bank has launched 02 new products titled "NRB Home Loan and Micro ATM".  He also added that NCC Bank is incorporating various technology based products and services for customer satisfaction and this trend will continue in future as well.
Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said, NCC Bank is always giving importance to the customers. NCC Bank NRB Home Loan product will be able to meet the growing demand of expatriate Bangladeshis who are remitting their hard earned money as well as to build their fixed assets. In addition, Debit and Credit card customers of NCC Bank will be able to withdraw cash from the Micro ATM (POS) of the designated merchant outlets at low cost.


