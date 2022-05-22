Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance

City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance

City Bank organized its Earnings Disclosure web cast event based on 1st Quarter 2022 financial performances. The event was held on 19th May, 2022 over digital platform. Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers and analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event through web platforms.
Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 0.83 for the period from January to March, 2022 against that of BDT 0.97 during the same period last year. The bank also reported BDT 883.22 million Consolidated Profit after Tax during the period from January to March, 2022, which was BDT 1,039.21 million during the same period of last year.
The event started with the presentation on 1st quarter financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, AMD and Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech from Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of the bank who briefly discussed current strategic positioning of the bank. After that, the event was opened for a Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries which were responded and clarified by the management.
The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable growth among the PCBs and its initiatives. This event is part of the bank's continuous efforts to scale up investor relations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister of Science and Technology Architect Yeafesh Osman
Tesla brand threatened by Musk harassment claim
Moody’s cuts Ukraine debt rating, outlook negative
Top US trade official discusses deeper ties with Taiwan
BRICS-led New Dev Bank to set up regional office in India
All-new Nissan Magnite launched In Bangladesh
NCC Bank launches 2 new products
City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft