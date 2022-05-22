

SIBL holds workshop on Shariah awareness in banking

Dr. Md. MahbubUlAlam, chairman of SIBL, spoke on the occasion as chief guest.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme and gave his valuable instructions on Shariah Awareness in Banking Operation.

Mufti Sayeed Ahmed Muzaddedi, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, spoke in the event as chief discussant while Dr. Mohammad Monzur E Elahi, Member Secretary of Shariah Supervisory Committee, spoke as special discussant.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Officials of Head Office, branches and sub branches of Rajshahi region also attended the workshop.









