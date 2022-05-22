

ISD hosts Swimming Gala for students

Taking place for the past five years, this is the first time the school has organized this event since the inception of the pandemic in celebration of the shared joy of getting into the water, says a press release.

The 'Swimming Gala' took place in two segments. The event consisted of 25m swimming styles, including relay, backstroke, breaststroke, and IM. The two groups consisted of around 120 swimmers who participated in the event to flaunt their swimming skills.

Ms. Mariana Ignat, Swimming Coach, International School Dhaka (ISD), said, "ISD has always held swimming in high regard and ensured that students participate in swimming activities while enjoying it to the fullest. With this philosophy in heart, we have been organizing the Swimming Gala event for the past five years. ISD is extremely thrilled to be able to host the event again for the first time after the pandemic."

The Swimming Gala created a healthy swimming environment for the students to build skills, communicate and socialize with their peers. The event helped the students gain confidence while boosting endurance, strength, and overall fitness levels. ISD hopes to introduce similar events in the future to foster a healthy swimming environment that establishes friendships, endorses sportsmanship, and promotes a sustainable lifestyle.













International School Dhaka (ISD) recently conducted its iconic annual event, 'Swimming Gala,' on its premises to showcase students' swimming skills.Taking place for the past five years, this is the first time the school has organized this event since the inception of the pandemic in celebration of the shared joy of getting into the water, says a press release.The 'Swimming Gala' took place in two segments. The event consisted of 25m swimming styles, including relay, backstroke, breaststroke, and IM. The two groups consisted of around 120 swimmers who participated in the event to flaunt their swimming skills.Ms. Mariana Ignat, Swimming Coach, International School Dhaka (ISD), said, "ISD has always held swimming in high regard and ensured that students participate in swimming activities while enjoying it to the fullest. With this philosophy in heart, we have been organizing the Swimming Gala event for the past five years. ISD is extremely thrilled to be able to host the event again for the first time after the pandemic."The Swimming Gala created a healthy swimming environment for the students to build skills, communicate and socialize with their peers. The event helped the students gain confidence while boosting endurance, strength, and overall fitness levels. ISD hopes to introduce similar events in the future to foster a healthy swimming environment that establishes friendships, endorses sportsmanship, and promotes a sustainable lifestyle.