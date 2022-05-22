Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ISD hosts Swimming Gala for students

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

ISD hosts Swimming Gala for students

ISD hosts Swimming Gala for students

International School Dhaka (ISD) recently conducted its iconic annual event, 'Swimming Gala,' on its premises to showcase students' swimming skills.
Taking place for the past five years, this is the first time the school has organized this event since the inception of the pandemic in celebration of the shared joy of getting into the water, says a press release.
The 'Swimming Gala' took place in two segments. The event consisted of 25m swimming styles, including relay, backstroke, breaststroke, and IM. The two groups consisted of around 120 swimmers who participated in the event to flaunt their swimming skills.
 Ms. Mariana Ignat, Swimming Coach, International School Dhaka (ISD), said, "ISD has always held swimming in high regard and ensured that students participate in swimming activities while enjoying it to the fullest. With this philosophy in heart, we have been organizing the Swimming Gala event for the past five years. ISD is extremely thrilled to be able to host the event again for the first time after the pandemic."
The Swimming Gala created a healthy swimming environment for the students to build skills, communicate and socialize with their peers. The event helped the students gain confidence while boosting endurance, strength, and overall fitness levels. ISD hopes to introduce similar events in the future to foster a healthy swimming environment that establishes friendships, endorses sportsmanship, and promotes a sustainable lifestyle.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister of Science and Technology Architect Yeafesh Osman
Tesla brand threatened by Musk harassment claim
Moody’s cuts Ukraine debt rating, outlook negative
Top US trade official discusses deeper ties with Taiwan
BRICS-led New Dev Bank to set up regional office in India
All-new Nissan Magnite launched In Bangladesh
NCC Bank launches 2 new products
City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft