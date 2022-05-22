Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Beijing, Huawei condemn Canada 5G ban as groundless

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

BEIJING, May 21: Beijing hit out Friday at Canada for banning two Chinese telecoms giants from Canadian 5G networks, calling Ottawa's security concerns "groundless", while Huawei said barring its services was a "political decision".
Canada's long-awaited measure on Thursday follows the United States and other key allies, and comes on the heels of a diplomatic row between Ottawa and Beijing over the detention of a senior Huawei executive on a US warrant, which has now been resolved.
The United States has warned of the security implications of giving Chinese tech companies access to telecommunications infrastructure that could be used for state espionage.
Along with Huawei, Chinese telecoms firm ZTE was also banned.
Both Huawei and Beijing have rejected the US security allegations.
"China is firmly opposed to this and will conduct a comprehensive and serious assessment," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in response to the 5G block.
"The Canadian side has excluded these Chinese companies from the Canadian market under the pretext of groundless security risks and without any solid evidence."  He added that Beijing would "take all necessary measures" to protect Chinese companies.
"This move runs counter to market economy principles and free trade rules," he said, accusing the Canadian government of "seriously damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."
Huawei called the ban "an unfortunate political decision" that cannot be justified on national security grounds.
"Huawei Canada is disappointed by the Canadian government's decision," the company's Canadian subsidiary said in an email to AFP. "This is an unfortunate political decision that has nothing to do with cyber security or any of the technologies in question."
It said that Huawei hardware and software has been "routinely and closely scrutinised" by the Canadian government and its security agencies, and to date there have been "zero security incidents caused by Huawei equipment".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister of Science and Technology Architect Yeafesh Osman
Tesla brand threatened by Musk harassment claim
Moody’s cuts Ukraine debt rating, outlook negative
Top US trade official discusses deeper ties with Taiwan
BRICS-led New Dev Bank to set up regional office in India
All-new Nissan Magnite launched In Bangladesh
NCC Bank launches 2 new products
City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft