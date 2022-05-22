Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash, BSK widen book reading in Panchagarh, Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

bKash, BSK widen book reading in Panchagarh, Dinajpur

bKash, BSK widen book reading in Panchagarh, Dinajpur

To nurture the habit of reading books among students, 'book reading program' of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) and bKash has been expanded to Panchagarh and Dinajpur.
As part of this programme, books have been distributed among the students of Panchagarh Govt Girls High School, Hazi Safir Uddin Ahmmad Girls school and College, Maghoi Panimach Pukuri High school in Panchagarh and Saradeshwari Girls High School, Chehel Gazi Shiksha Niketon in Dinajpur, says a press release.
 Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Md. Jahurul Islam and Dinajpur Deputy Commissioner Khaled Mohammad Zaki handed over the books among the students in their respective districts recently. Among others, EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash Humayun Kabir, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Trustee and former secretary Aminul Islam Bhuiyan and Director Shameem Al Mamun were present at the event.
bKash is associated with the book reading programme with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's book reading programme since 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme.
Till now, more than 250,000 books have been distributed all over the country including this year's 40,000 books. Currently 400 schools across the country are under this book reading programme of BSK.
With the dream of fostering enlightened individuals, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been relentlessly conducting various programmes for the school, college students across the country for 44 years. Countrywide enrichment programme is the most noteworthy initiative of BSK. At present, around 2 Lakh students of 1,500 schools around the country are getting enlightened under this programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister of Science and Technology Architect Yeafesh Osman
Tesla brand threatened by Musk harassment claim
Moody’s cuts Ukraine debt rating, outlook negative
Top US trade official discusses deeper ties with Taiwan
BRICS-led New Dev Bank to set up regional office in India
All-new Nissan Magnite launched In Bangladesh
NCC Bank launches 2 new products
City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft