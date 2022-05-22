

bKash, BSK widen book reading in Panchagarh, Dinajpur

As part of this programme, books have been distributed among the students of Panchagarh Govt Girls High School, Hazi Safir Uddin Ahmmad Girls school and College, Maghoi Panimach Pukuri High school in Panchagarh and Saradeshwari Girls High School, Chehel Gazi Shiksha Niketon in Dinajpur, says a press release.

Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Md. Jahurul Islam and Dinajpur Deputy Commissioner Khaled Mohammad Zaki handed over the books among the students in their respective districts recently. Among others, EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash Humayun Kabir, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Trustee and former secretary Aminul Islam Bhuiyan and Director Shameem Al Mamun were present at the event.

bKash is associated with the book reading programme with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's book reading programme since 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme.

Till now, more than 250,000 books have been distributed all over the country including this year's 40,000 books. Currently 400 schools across the country are under this book reading programme of BSK.

With the dream of fostering enlightened individuals, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been relentlessly conducting various programmes for the school, college students across the country for 44 years. Countrywide enrichment programme is the most noteworthy initiative of BSK. At present, around 2 Lakh students of 1,500 schools around the country are getting enlightened under this programme.







