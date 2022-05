General Officer Commanding and Area Commander, Logistics Area











General Officer Commanding and Area Commander, Logistics Area, Dhaka and Vice President, Kurmitola Golf Club Major General Md Zahirul Islam, ndc, psc flanked by Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A. Mishuk, Kurmitola Golf Club Captain Brigadier General Syed Md Rafiqul Islam, Kurmitola Golf Club Tournament Committee Chairman Brigadier General (Retd) Abidur Reza Khan (Retd) and other senior officials of Bangladesh army, the Golf Club and Nagad, inaugurating the 3-day-long 'Nagad Cup Golf Tournament 2022' at Kurmitola Golf Club on Friday.