

Marcel Digital Campaign Season 15 begins

Under the campaign, customers can get cashback of up to Tk10 lakh or products worth lakhs of taka while purchasing a Marcel refrigerator, television, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan.

The announcement of Marcel Digital Campaign Season 15 was made at a programme in Dhaka Sunday.

Marcel, owned by Walton Group, is conducting countrywide digital campaigns to provide faster and best after-sales service for customers through online automation, according to a media statement. -UNB









