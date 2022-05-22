

Bank Asia President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali receiving Certificate of Appreciation given by Bangladesh bank (BB) from BB Governor Fazle Kabir Certificate of Appreciation at an event held on Wednesday, May 18 last. The Certificate of Appreciation' was given for the Bank Asia's significant disbursement of stimulus loan under special refinancing scheme of Tk. 5,000 crore in Agriculture sector. The bank disbursed the loans to 3,285 farmers under the scheme during FY 2020-21.