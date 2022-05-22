Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China rate cut boosts Asian, European stocks

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

NEW YORK, May 21: Asian and European stocks rebounded Friday on China's interest rate cut, but US equities gyrated amid fears that sky-high inflation will spark a recession.
"Markets have been looking for an excuse to bounce, and a China rate cut provided the reason," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp told AFP.
The People's Bank of China announced it would lower its five-year loan prime rate -- a key interest rate governing how lenders base their mortgage rates -- to 4.45 percent from 4.6 percent.
The move is in contrast to other major central banks -- like the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England -- that are raising borrowing costs to combat rocketing consumer prices.
The Chinese move sparked optimism among traders that it could boost the world's second-largest economy from its Covid-induced stupor.
"The rate cut announced by the PBOC is obviously good news and is clearly targeted at revitalising the ailing property market which continues to suffer due to the crackdown last year and Covid lockdowns this year," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"This could help to revive a hugely important part of the economy," he added, but "whether it's enough to help China hit its 5.5 percent growth target this year is another thing."
Asian stocks closed with gains, as did Europe's main markets although those faded as the day wore on.
Wall Street also opened higher but later tumbled, with the S&P 500 temporarily sinking into a "bear market," a drop of more than 20 percent from a recent peak.
The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 3,901.36, basically unchanged for the day, but down three percent for the week and off 19 percent from its January high point.
"Stocks remain on a shaky footing," said market analyst Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and FOREX.com.
He said investors are worried about inflation, interest rate hikes, low economic growth, stagflation, and recession.
"Perhaps most importantly for stocks, the Fed is not there to provide cushion, like before," he added, as the US central bank is raising interest rates to combat inflation.
Downcast earning reports from retailers have heightened market uncertainty at a time of rising interest rates, surging energy prices, China's Covid lockdowns and Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.
Major stock indices have lost huge portions of their value in recent months.
In Europe, Paris and Frankfurt stocks are down between 14 and 15 percent, while London's main index has shed a modest 3.9 percent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister of Science and Technology Architect Yeafesh Osman
Tesla brand threatened by Musk harassment claim
Moody’s cuts Ukraine debt rating, outlook negative
Top US trade official discusses deeper ties with Taiwan
BRICS-led New Dev Bank to set up regional office in India
All-new Nissan Magnite launched In Bangladesh
NCC Bank launches 2 new products
City Bank declares its 1st quarter 2022 financial performance


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft