Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:26 AM
Slamming opposition leader, economists will tarnish country’s image: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

The BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Image of the country is not good to the international community. Criticism of the opposition leader and world-renowned economists will further tarnish this image."
He said it to reporters at a meeting held at Thakurgaon district BNP office on Friday. The district Swecchasebok Dal organized the meeting.
Mirza Fakhrul urged to the government to resign immediately and handover power to a nutral government and said, "In order to     restore the image of Bangladesh in the international arena and save the people of the country from impending economic crisis the government have to conduct election under a neutral government."
"Without freedom of the media democracy cannot exist," Fakhrul said and added, "It is not possible to liberate the people of the country without democracy."
"Democratic speech is not acceptable form the Awami League. Now they sound humorous with the word democracy, the word constitution means nothing but deception," Said BNP Secretary General.
The BNP leader said, "The character of the Awami League is to stay in power by force. They do not give chance to people to vote. They have even changed the constitution to Awami constitution. They are planning to stay in power with terrorists by force in the next polls as well. "
Mentioning that only a fair election is enough to prove the popularity of BNP, Fakhrul said, "Political parties do not lose popularity if they are out of power. Awami League was also out of power for 21 years."


