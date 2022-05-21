BNP misinterpreting PM's comment over Padma Bridge: Quader

Under an orchestrated plan, BNP leaders are making ill efforts to create confusion in people's mindset by misinterpreting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comments over the successful construction of Padma Bridge, said Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders are making misleading and purpose-oriented comments centering Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks over Padma Bridge construction," he said on Friday in a statement in protest against BNP's comments.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said even BNP leaders have created so-called "death threat" theory to distort the premier's comments over the Padma Bridge.

He said if a pro-people, honest, bold and patriotic leader runs state, no conspiracy can take a nation backward and Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina and the successful construction of Padma Bridge are bright examples of that.

The AL general secretary said his party never did politics of repressing the opposition party rather ill-politics of eliminating the political opponent through killings, coup and conspiracy began in the country through the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on August 15, 1975 under the leadership of BNP founder dictator Ziaur Rahman.

In continuation of the conspiracy of August 15, Sheikh Hasina and Awami League came under attacks repeatedly, he said. -BSS











