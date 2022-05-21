Video
Saturday, 21 May, 2022
4 killed in road accidents in 3 districts

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

At least four people were killed including a policeman and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Patuakhali, Chandpur and Chattogram on Friday.
A trolley driver was killed in a road accident at Bauphal upazila in Patuakhali district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rubel Bepari, 32, son of Idris Bepari, a resident of Khejurbaria vilage under Dashmina upazila.
Police said a trolley was heading towards Langramunsi area from Daspara Khejurbaria around 3pm on Friday. The driver lost control over the steering and the trolley fell down in a ditch at Munsirpul area, leaving the driver seriously injured.
Locals rescued him and took to hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.  Bauphal Police Station OC Al Mamun
confirmed the matter.
Our Chandpur Correspondent added that at least two people have died after a pickup van collided with an autorickshaw in Chandpur's Sadar Upazila.
The accident that occured on the Chandpur-Cumilla highway near Ghosherhat's Miyarbazar at 9.30am on Friday also left two people injured, said Abdur Rashid, Chief of Chandpur Model Police Station. The dead were identified as Fatema Alam, 24, and Abdullah, 25, from Hajiganj.
The autorickshaw was going to Chandpur city from Hajiganj while the pickup van was heading to Hajiganj.
A total of four passengers, including Fatema and Abdullah, were on their way to Chandpur Al Amin School and College to attend a recruitment exam for teaching positions at the government primary school.
Fatema died at the spot. Three others were taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital where the doctors declared Abdullah dead.
Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that a policeman was killed as he was hit by a covered van in front of the TSP Complex under EPZ Police Station in the city  on Friday  morning.
The deceased was identified as Benuram Nath, 40, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) on duty at Eastern Refinery Limited under Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Dampara Police Lines. His native village is in Fatikchhari upazila.


