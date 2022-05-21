BNP, other parties to be urged to sit for talks on polls: CEC

SAVAR, May 20: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Friday said that all political parties, including BNP, will be urged to sit for discussions in one to two months.

He disclosed this while addressing the inaugural session of the programme on updating voter list at the auditorium of Savar Upazila Parishad in Savar under the arrangement of Dhaka Senior District Election Office and Savar Upazila Administration.

Awal also said that after some necessary assessment regarding the system of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), the Election Commission (EC) will work to increase the capacity of this system if needed.

With Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker in the chair, the programme was attended, among others, by Dhaka Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shahidul Islam, Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain Sardar, Dhaka District's Senior Election Officer Md Monir Hossain, Savar Upazila Chairman Manjurul Alam Rajib, Savar Municipal Mayor Alhaj Abdul Gani and Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mazharul Islam.

-BSS









