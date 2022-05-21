Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Putin says Russia must cut dependence on foreign technology

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

MOSCOW, May 20: President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for "technological sovereignty", saying Russia has been hit by numerous cyberattacks since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.
"The number of cyberattacks, including complex ones, has increased many times over" since the start of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine in February, Putin said during
a meeting of Russia's Security Council.
The attacks are coming from different countries but are "clearly coordinated", Putin added.
He said in televised remarks that the attacks targeted Russia's "critical information infrastructure" -- including the media, financial institutions and government portal.
Russia needs to "radically reduce the risks associated with the use of foreign programmes, computer technology and telecommunications equipment", Putin said.
"In order to strengthen our technological sovereignty, the government needs to create a modern Russian electronic component base in the shortest time possible," he added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s major military reforms in disarray
Slamming opposition leader, economists will tarnish country’s image: Fakhrul
BNP misinterpreting PM's comment over Padma Bridge: Quader
4 killed in road accidents in 3 districts
War in Ukraine is exacerbating global hunger crisis, UN officials say
Man who attacked Ctg cops held
BNP, other parties to be urged to sit for talks on polls: CEC
Putin says Russia must cut dependence on foreign technology


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft