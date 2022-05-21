Padma bridge tolls higher than ferry, mixed reactions from people

The government has planned to inaugurate the much cherished Padma Bridge for transport plying at the end of June this year. Already the government issued a circular fixing the toll of vehicles for crossing the Padma River on the much-desired bridge. However, people have been giving mixed reactions on toll that have been fixed by the government. A good number of people of the country are criticizing the fixed toll saying that the tolls are 1.5 times higher than the average toll paid on ferries plying the Padma.

Transport experts are also demanding to revise the tolls that issued by a circular by the Development Branch of the Bridges Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. They think that charges against the private transports and the public transports should be coordinated.

Meanwhile, many people especially those are belonging south-west part of the country, the main beneficiaries of the bridge, are accepting the rate of tolls saying that it's not a big deal comparing the sufferings of crossing the

river with ferries.

The commuters of 21 districts of the south-west part of the country cross the Padma River via ferries through the Banglabazar-Shimulia route. Passengers and drivers have to suffer from long traffic jams. As the Padma Bridge, the dream of millions in the south, is going to be inaugurated next month, the miseries of people are going to be ended.

In the meantime, although some transport companies have expressed their displeasure, many also see the toll as a positive way to escape the misery of the waterways. However, the conscious community demands that the toll price should be slightly lower.

In this regard, while talking to Daily Observer Adil Mohammed Khan, a transport expert and a planner, said, "There is a different between the Padma Bridge and other bridges. As the Padma Bridge has constructed with our own finance so the toll rate of the bridge should be lower than the other bridges. Specially, the toll rate of public transports and freight transports should be reduced. Otherwise, commodity prices and cost of passenger transport will go up."

The expert also said, "There are still opportunities to revise the toll rate. Tolls for private cars and public transport should be adjusted. I think private car tolls could be increased a bit more. On the other hand, public transport and freight tolls should be further reduced."

A rent-a-car driver Abdul Mannan said, "Now we pay total Tk 550, ferry charge Tk 500 and ghat charge Tk 50, for crossing the Padma River. After the inauguration of the bridge we have to pay Tk 750 to cross the river. That will be beneficial in terms of saving time but passengers have to pay Tk 200 extra."

"However, I would say that we will enjoy huge benefits through the Padma Bridge and it is unspeakable," he added.

Nantu Mia, a driver of the Barisal-Dhaka passenger transport, said, "We often have to come to the ghat and get stuck in traffic. As a result, it seems I can travel faster even if the expense increase a little more and the fare for the will also increase slightly."

A passenger named Sajal Ahmed said, "The toll price set by the government is not high in comparing to our present sufferings. Public transport should not increase passengers fare because their many costs will be reduced then."

"In the meantime, the concerned authority should keep an eye on it," he added.

Motorcycle rider Ibrahim Hossain Moon said, "We have to stay at the quay for a long time. The miseries of ours are going to end. I think the toll price is not so high."

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Banglabazar Ghat Manager Salauddin said, "We take Tk 80 per motorcycle, Tk 100 for bridge, Tk 500 for cars and jeeps, Tk 750 for bridge, Tk 800 for pickup trucks, Tk 1200 for bridge, Tk 980 for microbus, Tk 1300 for the bridge, Tk 860 for minibus there, Tk 1400 on the bridge, Tk 1200 on the middle bus there, Tk 2000 on the bridge, Tk 1810 on the big bus, Tk 2400 on the bridge there, Tk 1400 on the small one Truck (5 tons) Tk 1600 on the bridge there, 5-6 tons on the medium truck (5-6 tons) we take Tk 1850, Tk 2100 on the bridge, Tk 5600 in big truck (up to 3-4 axles) , Tk 6000 on the bridge. It costs a little more on the bridge than on the ferry."

Once operational, the 6.15km bridge will connect the capital with 21 southwestern districts by road and rail, providing relief to tens of thousands, who often struggle at the two ferry terminals.

The largest bridge in the country has been constructed in the Padma-Brahmaputra-Meghna river basin with a span of 150 meters in length and 41 spans with a length of 6.15 kilometers and a width of 18.10 meters.

Padma Multipurpose Bridge, when commissioned, is expected to boost the GDP of Bangladesh by as much as 1.2 percent.







