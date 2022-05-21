Data entry time for students' unique ID extended

Government has extended data entry time for eleven days to complete students' unique IDs project with the aim of creating a profile database with all the basic and educational information of all the students.

Those concerned have been asked to complete the data entry work in the

extended time of 11 days.

Bangladesh Bureau of Education Information and Statistics (BANBASE) Unique ID Project Director Prof Shamsul Alam signed this order, Published on Friday (May 20).

The order said that the deadline for data entry for all departments was May 20. But for the convenience of users, the deadline for data entry has been rescheduled to 31 May.

Earlier, four years ago, the government took the initiative to create a unique student ID to store all the basic and educational information of all the students of class VI to XII in one place. The target was to hand over the ID cards to 16 million students at the secondary and higher secondary levels.











