Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India-BD train services to resume soon

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

After a pause of 26 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, train services between India and Bangladesh will resume soon.
The Maitri Express between Dhaka and Kolkata and the Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna will resume on May 29, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement. Maitri Express will start from Dhaka and Bandhan Express from Kolkata.
The cross border train services were halted on Mar 15, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic broke out.
The newly inaugurated Mitali Express on the Dhaka-Jalpaiguri route will start running on Jun 1.
In a virtual bilateral meeting in 2020, the prime ministers of both countries inaugurated a project to reopen the rail link. Passenger train Mitali Express was introduced on Mar 27, 2021.
It was scheduled to run between Dhaka and Jalpaiguri twice a week at that time, but the authorities could not start it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After the partition of British India in 1947, seven
rail links existed between India and Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan) until 1965.
The new train will leave Jalpaiguri after the prime ministers of both countries inaugurate it virtually.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s major military reforms in disarray
Slamming opposition leader, economists will tarnish country’s image: Fakhrul
BNP misinterpreting PM's comment over Padma Bridge: Quader
4 killed in road accidents in 3 districts
War in Ukraine is exacerbating global hunger crisis, UN officials say
Man who attacked Ctg cops held
BNP, other parties to be urged to sit for talks on polls: CEC
Putin says Russia must cut dependence on foreign technology


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft