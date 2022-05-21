Sylhet flood situation worsens



The overall flood situation in Sylhet deteriorating with every passing day. The picture shows people are taking shelters at a school in Companiganj on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, (50), son of Faizur Rahman of Laxmi Prasad East union of the Kanaighat Upazila, and Abdullah, (35), from Dakshin Banigram union. Habib went missing after his boat sank in the Surma River near Mamtazganj Bazar in Kanaighat Upazila around 10:30pm on Thursday. His body was found at Khulurmati on the Surma River on Friday. Abdullah went missing while fishing in a canal in Chhatrapur village of the upazila on Wednesday. His body was found in the local

Peku Canal.

At least 65 unions in 13 upazilas of the district have been inundated by the floods. City's waterlogged people are fleeing their homes in search of food, clean water, and toilets. New areas in Zakiganj, Kanaighat, Gowainghat, Jaintapur, Kompaniganj, Golapganj, and Beanibazar Upazilas have been reported to be flooded.

Suffering is on the rise in flood-hit areas. Government relief efforts for the flood victims continue. According to the district administration, 149 metric tons of rice, 5 lakh 34 thousand taka in cash, and 20 thousand packets of dry food have been distributed in the district so far. Separate shelters have been opened for 264 shelters and 220 cattle. Necessary medicines, food saline, and water purification tablets are being provided. In addition, cooperation for flood-affected people continues through private initiatives.

The water treatment plant of the city corporation located in the Mendibagh area of Sylhet city has been submerged in the flood water. As a result, the water supply from the plant has stopped. Besides, water is not being supplied as four pumps have also been submerged. In such a situation, people in some areas of the city are suffering from water shortages.

According to the Sylhet office of the Water Development Board (BWDB), water is still flowing over the danger line at two points of the Surma River in Sylhet.

A family processing drinking water.

UNB adds: The Surma and Kushiarar rivers continue to flow above the danger level due to the onrush of hilly waters from India as 2,200mm of rainfall has been recorded in Cherrapunji of Meghalaya state in the last eight days.

The dyke, a long wall built to prevent flooding, collapsed at the Barak River along the border with India, due to the onrush of hilly waters in the small hours of Friday, inundating several areas of Zakiganj upazila, including Fillakandi, Amalshid, Barthakuri, Khasirchak, Khairchak, Baroghatta and Sonasar.

At the same time, the road communication between Zakiganj and Sadar upazilas was snapped due to flooding, said acting upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Zakiganj, Pallab Hom Das.

Following this dyke collapse, flooding may intensify in other upazilas of Sylhet as well, he added.

Several agricultural fields have been inundated due to the floods.

According to the District Agriculture Extension Office, 1,301 hectares of Aush paddy field, 1,704 hectares of Boro field and 1,004 hectares of summer vegetables went under water on Thursday.

Although the government promised to provide relief, many did not get it as road communication between Sadar upazila and several other places has been cut off due to the worsening flood situation.

Besides, hundreds of students have been hit hard as flooding forced authorities to close educational institutions in Sylhet district. According to the district primary education office, flood waters have entered some 550 educational institutions in the district.









