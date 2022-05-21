Gano Commission has no legal basis: Home Minister

There is no legal basis of Gano Commission, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.

"Steps would be taken if any attempt is made to create indiscipline and chaos in name of Gano Commission," he told reporters after attending the 27th Annual Conference of Lions Clubs International at Bangabandhu Inter-national Conference Centre in the capital on Friday (May 20).

Gano Commission, a body coordinated by Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, submitted a list of 116 Islamic preachers to the ACC chairman Moinudin Abdullah recently

Gano Commission chairman Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik and member secretary Tureen Afroze submitted the list and requested the ACC to launch an investigation against 116 Islamic preachers alleging that they siphoned off huge amount of money from the country.

The Home Minister said, "The Gano Commission has recently published a book, titled "2000 Days of Radical Communal Terrorism in Bangladesh'. I don't know what is written in the book. We haven't yet seen against whom they are alleging.

So I can't say anything about it. However, I've recently heard that a list of 116 religious speakers has been submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) by the Gano Commission. I don't know anything else. I will be able to find out more about this later on."

He said action would be taken if any organisation tries to create indiscipline and chaos.









