Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Gano Commission has no legal basis: Home Minister

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

There is no legal basis of Gano Commission, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.
"Steps would be taken if any attempt is made to create indiscipline and chaos in name of Gano Commission," he told reporters after attending the 27th Annual Conference of Lions Clubs International at Bangabandhu Inter-national Conference Centre in the capital on Friday (May 20).  
Gano Commission, a body coordinated by Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, submitted a list of 116 Islamic preachers to the ACC chairman Moinudin Abdullah recently
Gano Commission chairman Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik and member secretary Tureen Afroze submitted the list and requested the ACC to launch an investigation against 116 Islamic preachers alleging that they siphoned off huge amount of money from the country.
The Home Minister said, "The Gano Commission has recently published a book, titled "2000 Days of Radical Communal Terrorism in Bangladesh'. I don't know what is written in the book. We haven't yet seen against whom they are alleging.
 So I can't say anything about it. However, I've recently heard that a list of 116 religious speakers has been submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) by the Gano Commission. I don't know anything else. I will be able to find out more about this later on."
He said action would be taken if any organisation tries to create indiscipline and chaos.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s major military reforms in disarray
Slamming opposition leader, economists will tarnish country’s image: Fakhrul
BNP misinterpreting PM's comment over Padma Bridge: Quader
4 killed in road accidents in 3 districts
War in Ukraine is exacerbating global hunger crisis, UN officials say
Man who attacked Ctg cops held
BNP, other parties to be urged to sit for talks on polls: CEC
Putin says Russia must cut dependence on foreign technology


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft