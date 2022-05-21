50 new Covid cases in 24hrs

The country registered 50 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Friday morning taking the country's total caseload to 1,953,188, health authorities said.

With no new Covid death reported during the period for the 29th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic so far remained at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.79 per cent from Thursday's 0.60 per cent as 6,313 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Thursday, 35 cases were reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.31 per cent as 221 patients recovered during this period.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS. -UNB