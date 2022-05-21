Video
One held with gold bars  worth Tk 10cr in Jashore

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, May, 20:  Members of Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive arrested a man with 124 pieces of gold bars weighing 14.45 kg worth Tk 10.11 crore from Chowgacha upazila of  Jashore district on Friday.
Lt Col Shahed Minhaj Siddiqui, commander of BGB's Jashore Battalion-49 confirmed the matter at a press conference this afternoon.
The detainee was identified as Shah Alam, 35, hailed from the upazila. Shahed Minhaj said, on information, they stopped a motorcycle in Shahjadpur area and nabbed Shah Alam. The BGB men discovered the pieces of gold bars weighing about 14.45 kilograms after searching him.  The BGB men also seized the motorcycle and a mobile phone from his possession and a case is being processed to file in this connection, the BGB official added.


