Non-communicable diseases cause for 70pc of total deaths every yr: Zahid Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that 70 per cent of the total deaths every year in the country are due to non-communicable diseases.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while he was speaking as chief guest at a scientific seminar at Banani in the capital.

The Health Minister said, "One million people die normally in the country every year. Seventy per cent of them die of various non-communicable diseases and some1,900 people die every day. Research is essential to provide good medical services. Infectious diseases are under control in our health system but non-communicable diseases have increased."

"Pollution is also a major cause of death. This is why non-communicable diseases increase. Lifestyle and eating habits are responsible for this. Mental problems are on the rise due to excessive use of mobile and treatments for this are very expensive. Besides, suicide is also increasing due to these reasons. Mental health policy has been passed in the cabinet. In a country where the health system is not good, the structure of the country is not considered to be good," he added.

Zahid Maleque further said "We have 38 medical colleges and five universities. The health department has moved forward and the problem has also increased. We are dealing with TB, cholera, diarrhoea. These diseases are now under control. Good healthcare requires infrastructure, medicines and health workers. Research needed to provide better services. The right direction comes through research and it becomes easier to make policies and plans."

However, Prof Robed Amin, Director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) (Non-Communicable Diseases Control), Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Ahmedul Kabir,Additional Director General of DGHS and others were also present at the event.









