Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:24 AM
BSRC protests torture on students

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Students' Right Council (BSRC) on Friday staged a demonstration protesting tortures on students by leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at different educational institutions across the country.
At the same time, they resented the recent torture incident on 15 students of Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of Dhaka University (DU) by the activists of BCL as the victims did not attend a political programme.
Around two hundred leaders and activists of BSRC held the protest programme at the base of Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture on the DU campus at 5:30pm.
During the programme, the speakers said the incidents of tortures on students are increasing due to the culture of impunity.
They demanded to resurrect student unions at the universities of the country.
Besides, they also demanded to make an 'anti guestroom torture law.'
Asif Mahmud, Vice President of BSRC DU unit, said, "Not even a single month has passed without hearing news of tortures on students by BCL men. But the authorities do not take actions against the perpetrators."
Akhter Hossain, President of BSRC DU unit and former Social Welfare Secretary of DUCSU, said the DU authorities play a silent role against the tortures.
"Every single detail of all the incidents is being documented. We will bring all the torturers into book one day," Akhter added.
BSRC central President Bin Yamin Mollah uttered the same.
After the programme, they brought out a short procession on the campus.


