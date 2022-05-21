Karnaphuli capital dredging due for completion by June 30

CHATTOGRAM, May 20: The capital dredging of the Karnaphuli River is likely to be completed by June 30 after a long two and a half years.

The concerned contractor will remain engaged for maintaining of the river for three more years. The dredging of the Karnaphuli began in December 2019. A company named 'E-Engineering Limited' had been appointed for the project under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy at a cost of Tk 242 crore in May 2018. Under the project, the 2.5-km long navigational channel from Sadarghat to Shah Amanat Bridge has been dredged out.

Earlier, the CPA has taken a project to dredge nearly 42 lac cubic metres from the Karnaphuli. During the project the authority detected that it is not sufficient to make the Karnaphuli navigable. For this reason, the Authority decided to dredge more than 51 lac cubic metres of waste from the river.

The BUET expert survey team proposed to dredge additional quantity of 9 lac cubic metre of mud from the riverbed of the river Karnaphuli. It increases the cost around Tk 53.53 crore.

Following the CCGP approval, the total costing of the dredging project have now reached to Tk 295 crore from Tk 242 crore.

With the proposal of the BUET Team, the costing now stands at Tk 295 crore for dredging of 51 lac cubic metre mud from the riverbed of the Karnaphuli which was submitted on December 7 last year.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) meeting was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair recently approved a cost escalation variation proposal of Tk 53.53 crore for the project of Karnaphuli River dredging from Sadarghat to Bakalia Char to increase navigability through dredging.

The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of the Karnaphuli River Dredging has been sent to the CCGP at the end of April for approval. The RDPP proposing of an estimated cost of Tk 295 crore had earlier been approved.

The time for completion of the capital dredging works of the river Karnaphuli has been extended for one more year till July 2022.

The CPA had decided to dredge about 4 metres deep of the river. But the CPA sources said, in several places more than 7 metre deep siltation had been found. So, to complete the dredging of the river properly, the dredging should be done 7 metres deep. According to the contractor and the experts' opinion the river-bed of the Karnaphuli has been filled up with ploythene, net, tyre and tubes, animal skin, leather and other wastes.















