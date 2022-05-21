Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Karnaphuli capital dredging due for completion by June 30

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 20: The capital dredging of the Karnaphuli River is likely to be completed by June 30 after a long two and a half years.
The concerned contractor will remain engaged for maintaining of the river for three more years. The dredging of the Karnaphuli began in December 2019. A company named 'E-Engineering Limited' had been appointed for the project under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy at a cost of Tk 242 crore in May 2018. Under the project, the 2.5-km long navigational channel from Sadarghat to Shah Amanat Bridge has been dredged out.
Earlier, the CPA has taken a project to dredge nearly 42 lac cubic metres from the Karnaphuli. During the project the authority detected that it is not sufficient to make the Karnaphuli navigable. For this reason, the Authority decided to dredge more than 51 lac cubic metres of waste from the river.
The BUET expert survey team proposed to dredge additional quantity of 9 lac cubic metre of mud from the riverbed of the river Karnaphuli. It increases the cost around Tk 53.53 crore.
Following the CCGP approval, the total costing of the dredging project have now reached to Tk 295 crore from Tk 242 crore.
With the proposal of the BUET Team, the costing now stands at Tk 295 crore for dredging of 51 lac cubic metre mud from the riverbed of the Karnaphuli which was submitted on December 7 last year.
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) meeting was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair recently approved a cost escalation variation proposal of Tk 53.53 crore for the project of Karnaphuli River dredging from Sadarghat to Bakalia Char to increase navigability through dredging.
The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of the Karnaphuli River Dredging has been sent to the CCGP at the end of April for approval. The RDPP proposing of an estimated cost of Tk 295 crore had earlier been approved.
The time for completion of the capital dredging works of the river Karnaphuli has been extended for one more year till July 2022.
The CPA had decided to dredge about 4 metres deep of the river. But the CPA sources said, in several places more than 7 metre deep siltation had been found. So, to complete the dredging of the river properly, the dredging should be done 7 metres deep. According to the contractor and the experts' opinion the river-bed of the Karnaphuli has been filled up with ploythene, net, tyre and tubes, animal skin, leather and other wastes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
50 new Covid cases in 24hrs
Gaffar Chy to be buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard
One held with gold bars  worth Tk 10cr in Jashore
Non-communicable diseases cause for 70pc of total deaths every yr: Zahid Maleque
Global efforts must be enhanced to save lives, reduce risks of migrants: Shahriar Alam
BSRC protests torture on students
Karnaphuli capital dredging due for completion by June 30
MPs confce on tobacco-free Bangladesh draws curtain


Latest News
Parliamentary delegation underscores greater engagement with US
Gaffar Chowdhury's namaz-e-janaza held in London
PM urges fixing war-disrupted global supply chains to tame rising prices
RMG employee drowns in Jamuna
EU releases additional €22mn in Bangladesh, Myanmar
ASI killed in Chattogram road crash
Mango special train to start early June
Youth arrested with drugs in Kurigram
TIB calls to form committee to address economic crisis on urgent basis
Monkeypox spreading worldwide: WHO convenes emergency meeting
Most Read News
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Belarus buys Russian missiles
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
US approves $40 bn for Ukraine as Biden rallies behind NATO bids
TAILBACK--NO END IN SIGHT
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Student dies falling off university building in city
Kutubkhali canal in the capital Jatrabari is in dire state
BCL leader Zubair granted bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft