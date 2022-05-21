Video
Jackfruit growers in Kushtia expect good profit

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
PM Serajul Islam

A tree with a bunch of jackfruits in Kushtia. The photo was taken from Maligram Village in Khoksa Upazila recently. photo: observer

KUSHTIA, May 20: There has an exceptional growth of jackfruits at different orchards in the district. The good yielding has been favoured by seasonal fair weather.
Officials, experts and growers said, the production will be bumper this year as well. Over previous years, bumper jackfruits were registered in the district. Most of the farmers have turned around by cultivating the national fruit of Bangladesh.
While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said, a silent revolution has taken place in jackfruit farming in the district; hundreds of growers have become self-reliant.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), a total of 200 hectares (ha) of land were brought under jackfruit cultivation this year with the target of 1,000 metric tons (mt) including 100 ha in Kumarkali Upazila with production target of 500 mt.
The harvesting will begin from the next month.
Grower Monirul Islam in Khoksa Upazila said, "We are harvesting a bumper production of jackfruit, favoured by fair weather."

According to DAE officials, one of the leading jackfruit producing zones in the district is Kumarkali Upazila, and jackfruit is its main cash crop.
At least 50 villages in Kushtia are known for jackfruit cultivation. Jackfruit growers in these villages expressed their hope of bumper production as well as fetching handsome profits.
They said, advance jackfruit traders or their representatives are coming from different parts of the country. They are flocking to orchards to purchase fruits at cheap rates.
Md Riju Hasan in Kumarkali Upazilla said, there are 300 jackfruit trees in his orchard, with jackfruits worth Tk 1,500 to 2,000 in each tree. The jackfruit production rate has been higher than last year's. I expect an earning of Tk 5 lakh, he added.
A youth Khairul Islam said, once he was unemployed but now he has been a successful businessman by farming jackfruit for the last five years.
"Jackfruit farming is now gaining popularity across Kushtia though quality jackfruits would be produced in Jashore in the past," said Horticulture Specialist of the DAE Susanto Kumar Pramanik.



