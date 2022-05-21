Video
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 3:24 AM
Five unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondents

Five people including two women and a schoolboy died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Moulvibazar and Natore, in three days.
KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: An elderly man died as a branch of tree fell on him in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Md Nur Gazi, 70, was a resident of Betkata Village under Dhulasar Union in the upazila.
Dhulasar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Jalil Master said Nur Gazi was working in the house at around 8am.
At that time, a branch of a tree fell on him accidentally, which left him dead on the spot, the UP chairman added.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mahipur Police Station (PS) Khandaker Md Abul Khayer confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
MOULVIBAZAR: Three people including two women died in separate unnatural incidents in Kulaura and Kamalganj upazilas of the district in two days.
A young woman died unnaturally in Kulaura Upazila on Wednesday.
Deceased Husna Akhter, 22, was the daughter of expatriate Abdul Maleq, a resident of Dakshin Lalarchak Village under Sharifpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Husna fell sick all of a sudden when she along with her family members went to Shamsernagar Bazar in the evening.
She was taken to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura PS Shah Alam confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a man died on Tuesday after falling from a litchi tree in Kulaura Upazila.
Deceased Md Wahid Ahmed, 35, son of Renu Mia, a resident of Gazipur Master Dokan area in the upazila.
Local sources said Wahid fell from a litchi tree in Merina Tea Garden area on Monday noon when plucking litchis, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka for better treatment.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dhaka at around 7am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.  
Local Ward Councillor Fazlul Awal confirmed the incident.
Earlier, a female tea worker died unnaturally while working at Shamsernagar Tea Garden in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Buduni Munda, 58, wife of late Maadan Munda, was a resident of Baghichhara area.
Local sources said Buduni fell in the ground after slipping while she was working at the tea garden amid rain at around 1:15pm, which left her seriously injured.  
She was rushed to Camellia Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
NATORE: A schoolboy has died as a branch of a banana tree fell on him in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Mahishbhanga Ujanpara Village in the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Md Shamim, 13, son of Anisur Rahaman of Ujanpara Village in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at a local school.
Local sources said a branch of a banana tree fell on Shamim accidentally while he along with friends was playing carom board at Mahishbhanga Bazar. He died on the spot.  
Naldanga PS OC Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.


