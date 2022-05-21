Video
Home Countryside

University student ‘commits suicide’

Published : Saturday, 21 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, May 20: a university student hailed from Lalmohan Upazila of the district has reportedly committed suicide after jumping from the roof of a building in the university on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Imam Hossain, son of Bahar Patwari of College Para area under Pashchim Char Umed Union in the upazila. He was a third year honours student in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at University of Asia Pacific in Dhaka.
Local sources said Imam committed suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of the university in the morning.    
The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.


