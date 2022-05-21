Lightning strike kills four in Jamalpur, Sunamganj

Four people including three minor children have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Sunamganj, on Thursday.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A farmer was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Usman Goni, 40, a resident of Chuniapatal Village under Satpoa Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Usman Goni and his cousin Abdul Mottaleb went to a paddy field for harvesting on Thursday.

Suddenly thunderbolt struck on them, leaving the duo seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Usman dead.

SUNAMGANJ: Three children were killed and eight others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in Tahirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ripa, 12, daughter of Fazar Rahman, Tauhida, 11, daughter of Abdul Alim, Amirul, 11, son of Abdul Aziz, residents of Sundarpahari Village in the upazila.

Police sources said some 11 people including children from Sundarpahari Village went to a field in the village to pick nuts at around 11am. At one stage of picking the nuts, the sky became cloudy and gloomy.

Later, a sudden thunderbolt struck them, leaving two children dead on the spot and nine others injured.

Of the injured, another child died on the way to a local hospital.

The injured are receiving treatment in the upazila and the district hospitals.









